Shorthanded Texas hoping to pull off win against TCU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns suffered their biggest loss of the season Saturday, a 29 point beatdown by Iowa State. To make matters worse, the Longhorns were hit by the injury bug again.

Junior Point Guard Matt Coleman suffered a bruised heel during the game against the Cyclones, and only played 19 minutes in the game. Shaka Smart says he’s hopeful that Coleman will be able to take the floor Wednesday against TCU.

“Knowing that kid, he’s going to do everything that he can do to play,” Smart said. “I think the best thing for him right now, is to be able to continue to recover through some rest.”

If Coleman can’t go on Wednesday, he would join Jericho Sims, Jase Febres, and Gerald Liddell as players who will be out for TCU. Smart also added that Jericho Sims will be out for the remainder of the regular season.

It certainly is a tough situation, but Smart is doing his best to remain optimistic.

“I’ve never really gone into a game with anything other than the frame of mind other than ‘hey, we’re going to win this game,'” Smart said. “I don’t know anyone in this league, even when completely healthy, has a really big margin for error but it becomes paper thin when those guys are out.”

Tipoff for the game Wednesday is set for 7pm at the Frank Erwin Center.