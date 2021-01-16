Shorthanded Longhorns cruise past Kansas State 82-67

Texas’ Courtney Ramey (3) drives to the basket against Kansas State’s Mike McGuirl, left, and Antonio Gordon, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns faced Kansas State with a limited roster on Saturday night. Down to eight players, the Longhorns didn’t miss a beat, putting pressure on the Wildcats from the start with a first half scoring onslaught.

Texas (11-2, 5-1 Big 12) erased the disappointment from its loss to Texas Tech with a no-nonsense 82-67 win against Kansas State. Three days after losing its six-game winning streak, Texas started a new streak with a convincing home win.

The Longhorns were without forwards Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Brock Cunningham. Texas Athletics didn’t give a specific reason for the absences.

After Kansas State’s Carlton Linguard Jr. tied the game at 12, the Longhorns went on a 24-5 run and led by 20 at halftime. Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey and Jericho Sims were all that Texas needed to beat the struggling Wildcats.

The upperclassmen trio shot 69%, scoring 47 total points for Texas. Jones led the Longhorns with 19 points. Sims and Ramey each had 14 points.

Jones finished 7 of 12 shooting, making four of his 3-point attempts.

In the second half, Ramey coordinated a beautiful fast break and used the backboard to pass the ball over to Sims for the slam.

Kamaka Hepa made a rare start for the Longhorns, hitting five 3-pointers for 15 points. Jase Febres returned to the lineup, scoring six points off the bench.

The Longhorns are expected to travel to Iowa State to face the Cyclones on Wednesday, but there’s some uncertainly surrounding the game. Iowa State paused all team activities indefinitely due to COVID-19 on Friday.