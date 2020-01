LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — Kobe Bryant’s impact ranged farther than just the world of basketball. The NBA icon was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash that also killed his daughter and seven other people.

He was a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers between 2000 and 2010, and was named Most Valuable Player in 2008.

Bryant also won two gold medals at the Olympic Games as part of the US basketball team.

People from all aspects of life shared their tributes to Bryant on social media Sunday.

There’s no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice Gigi & my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed. My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

Most people will remember Kobe as the magnificent athlete who inspired a whole generation of basketball players. But I will always remember him as a man who was much more than an athlete. pic.twitter.com/9EZuwk8wrV — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) January 26, 2020

Statement from Michael Jordan: pic.twitter.com/oI7w6e7HLI — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) January 26, 2020

We love you forever. #8 #24🙏🏾❤️ — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 26, 2020

Nooooooooooo God please No! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 26, 2020

Devastated. — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) January 26, 2020

I’m heartbroken by this news, you were a true legend, and friend. Rest In Peace @kobebryant, my thoughts and prayers to his wife and kids. #legend #mamba #goat pic.twitter.com/1VKYdbrVEk — Tony Parker (@tonyparker) January 26, 2020

I’m stunned. Words can’t even come close to describing it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 26, 2020

We can never forget how precious life is. How those who are special to you and never let them forget how deeply you love them — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 26, 2020

Legend.



Rest In Peace, Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/AbAbNzUEwR — Team USA (@TeamUSA) January 26, 2020

this can’t be trueee!!🙏🙏🙏 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) January 26, 2020

RIP KOBE 😥😥😥 I can’t believe this is true. I’m at a loss for words 😥 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 26, 2020

Hard to believe we lost Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the other people killed in the helicopter crash. Kobe was one of the greatest and most competitive athletes to ever play sports. My heart goes out to his wife, his three other daughters and the other families. So sad. pic.twitter.com/OmpqhBE3Me — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) January 26, 2020

Reports are that basketball great Kobe Bryant and three others have been killed in a helicopter crash in California. That is terrible news! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020