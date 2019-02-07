Shane Buechele announces plan to transfer to SMU

Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 17: Shane Buechele scrambles under pressure by Mike Rose #23 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the fourth quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Shane Buechele announced on twitter today that he's transferring to SMU after graduating in May.

Thank you Longhorn Nation. On to the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/3Wk65mSByf — Shane Buechele (@BGShaneBuechele) February 7, 2019

On Wednesday, Tom Herman explained that while he was still on scholarship, he was no longer with the team because he felt uncomfortable given his plan to leave the program in the spring.

The Arlington native entered the NCAA transfer database last month.

In three years with the Longhorns, Buechele threw for 4,636 yards, 30 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He also ran four total touchdowns on 268 yards.

Buechele signed with Texas under Charlie Strong 2016, and he won the starting job, becoming the first true freshman to start the season at quarterback since 1944. He led Texas to a dramatic, double-overtime win over Notre Dame. But that was the high point of a season that ended with Strong's firing after a second straight 5-7 season, including a loss to Kansas.

In his sophomore season, his first under Herman, Buechele won the starting job over Sam Ehlinger, but injuries and rocky play led to him splitting time with the true freshman.

This season, Ehlinger beat him out for the starting job in training camp. Buechele only saw action in two games, coming on in relief of an injured Ehlinger and leading Texas to wins over Baylor and Iowa State.

Because of the new NCAA redshirt rules that allow a student-athlete to play in up to four games while still maintaining his redshirt, Buechele will have two years of eligibility remaining at SMU. He'll also be able to play immediately because he'll be a grad transfer.