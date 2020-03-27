Shaka Smart to remain as the Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Texas

FILE – In this March 21, 2014, file photo, Virginia Commonwealth head coach Shaka Smart gestures as his team plays Stephen F. Austin in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in San Diego. Texas athletic director Steve Patterson is scheduled to travel Thursday, April 2, 2015, to meet […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Despite much speculation that Shaka Smart is on the hot seat, University of Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte says that Smart is not going anywhere.

“Shaka’s our coach,” Del Conte told Brian Davis of the American-Statesman on Friday. “Nothing’s changed. We won five of the last six down the stretch, finished third in the conference. We have a good team coming back. Nothing’s changed on my end.”

The Longhorns finished the 2019-20 regular season with a 19-12 record, they finished 9-9 in conference play.

Texas was seen as “on the bubble” for the NCAA Tournament, according to several bracketologists.

They were set to play Texas Tech in the opening round of the Big 12 tournament. The Red Raiders were another team fighting to make the NCAA Tournament, before the game was canceled due to concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19.

Shaka Smart’s overall record at Texas is 90-78 and they have missed the NCAA Tournament two of the past three seasons. Last year, the Longhorns won the NIT championship after missing out on an NCAA berth.

“I’m really excited,” Smart told the Statesman. “I’m big on controlling what I can control, and that’s been my mentality all season long. If I really allowed myself to get super caught up in everything that was said or written, it would’ve been a very distracted season.”

Smart has three years remaining on his contract, worth over $10 million.