Texas’ Shaka Smart isn’t interested in listening to the critics

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns (17-11, 7-8 in Big 12) have moved themselves into the periphery of the NCAA Tournament conversation playing their best basketball of the season.

Shaka Smart has drawn fair criticism for the state of the program in his fifth season as the Longhorns head coach. Texas is currently on a three-game conference winning streak for the first time since the 2015-16 season, but haven’t looked close to a complete team at any point this year.

After the 67-57 win over West Virginia Monday night, Smart was asked about the pressure surrounding his job and the performance of the team this season.

“We haven’t really talked a lot to our guys about the negative things that have been said about us because we’ve said from the beginning that that stuff doesn’t matter,” Smart said. “That would be a contradiction. At the same time, these guys are human beings so they’re aware and they have pride…so what you’re seeing the last few games is…back against the wall and just fighting.”

Redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Jones spoke as if he’s fully aware of the heat on the program. Over the last two games, Jones has performed like one of the best players in the Big 12 scoring 33 total points.

“Regardless of what the media or critics say about our coach, our team and our style of play, we’re going to continue to give our full effort, whether its an ugly game or good game, win or lose its a lesson. We’re trying to build off each game and get better and put the pieces of the puzzle together to get better,” Andrew Jones said.

Watch Smart’s full answer in the video above.