Shaka Smart picks up second commitment for 2021 class

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Just four days after being offered by Texas, Emarion Ellis has committed to Shaka Smart and the Longhorns. Texas was first major program to offer the 6-5 guard out of Assumption high school in Davenport, Iowa.

Ellis, who is turning 17 years old this week is UT’s second commitment and follows an under-the-radar pattern. Keeyan Itejere committed in June with Texas his only major conference offer. Ellis told national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi that he was hearing from Iowa State.

With four productive seniors on the Texas roster as well as incoming freshman Greg Brown who very well could be a one and done, this 2021 class figures to be key for the Longhorns.

Ellis is also an outstanding football player who holds an offer from Iowa.