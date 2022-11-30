AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas showed significant improvement this season, and several players earned All-Big 12 honors for their efforts.

To no one’s surprise, Bijan Robinson made first team All-Big 12, after the junior running back led the conference in rushing yards and touchdowns this season.

Sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders also earned first team honors on offense; Sanders had five touchdown catches and 577 yards receiving.

On the defensive side of the ball, two Longhorns were named first team All-Big 12, linebackers Jaylan Ford and DeMarvion Overshown earned the honor.

Ford led the team in tackles and interceptions, and Overshown recorded 96 total tackles, second to Ford.

Second team All-Big 12 honors went to receiver Xavier Worthy and Kelvin Banks Jr. on the offensive side of the ball.

Worthy led the Big 12 in touchdown catches with 9 this season, he also caught 53 passes for 676 yards overall.

Defensively, Keondre Coburn made second team All-Big 12.

Several Texas players were named honorable mention: Quinn Ewers, Roschon Johnson, Jahdae Barron, Bert Auburn, Anthony Cook, Christian Jones, Moro Ojomo, Keilan Robinson, Barryn Sorrell, Jerrin Thompson, T’Vondre Sweat, Ryan Watts and Jordan Whittington.

TCU’s Max Duggan was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and Kansas State’s Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.