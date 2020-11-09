Sergio Garcia withdraws from Masters after positive COVID-19 test

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 09: Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony after he won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 9, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KXAN) — Sergio Garcia has withdrawn from the 2020 Masters field after testing positive for COVID-19. The 2017 Masters champion’s streak of playing in every major championship for 21 years will end this week.

Garcia, who has a home in Austin, tweeted Monday morning that he had a sore throat and a cough as he was driving back from the Houston Open on Saturday night. Garcia said he decided to get tested on Sunday morning. His wife, Angela, tested negative, according to Garcia’s post.

“We’ll come back stronger and give the green jacket a go next April,” Garcia said

Garcia won his first major championship at the 2017 Masters in a playoff with Justin Rose. He had played in every major dating back to U.S. Open in 1999 when he was 19 years old.

Garcia becomes the second player to withdraw from the 2020 Masters field due to COVID-19. Joaquin Niemann withdrew on Nov. 6 after a positive test.

This year’s Masters will be played was moved from its tradition April date and will be played without patrons. The other major championships played this year, the PGA Championship and U.S. Open, were also played without spectators. The 2020 Masters starts on Thursday.