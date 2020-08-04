SEC announces new preseason football practice schedule with later start

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the start of the college football season adjusted for the Southeastern Conference to start playing games on Sept. 26, the practice schedule has been adjusted, as well.

The conference announced that schools can begin practice on August 17 — under the previous schedule teams could start later this week if they were scheduled to open the season on Sept. 5.

Beginning August 17 and until the opening game, schools are allowed a total of 25 practices. There will be a required five-day acclimation period, with two days in helmets only, two days in shells and the fifth day in full pads.

From August 7-16, schools are permitted up to 14 hours of strength and conditioning, meetings and walk-throughs a week.

The league announced last week that they will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule. Teams will play their regular eight conference games that were scheduled and add two games from opponents in the opposite division.

Texas A&M also announced their game with Arkansas has been moved to College Station from AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

On Monday, the Big 12 announced it will play a 10-game season that will start in the middle of September.

The Big 12 Board of Directors and Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said a decision on the official start date will be announced “in the coming weeks.” The Longhorns and the rest of the Big 12 were expected to begin preseason practices at the end of the week. An updated practice schedule hasn’t been released by the conference.