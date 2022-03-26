AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns golfer Scottie Scheffler can move to No. 1 in the world after advancing to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play semifinals.

It’s clear over the last two years of match play competition, Scheffler is comfortable at Austin Country Club.

Scheffler captured the essence of match-play golf, winning his quarterfinal round over Seamus Power Saturday afternoon by draining a chip at 16. You can watch the shot here. Scheffler told NBC after the match that it “was a nice, simple pitch onto the green.”

That “simple pitch” put Scheffler within reach of the match play title for the second-straight year. In 2021, Scheffler dropped the championship match to Billy Horschel. He exacted revenge on the former Florida Gator and 12th-ranked player in the world with a 1 Up win during Saturday morning’s Round of 16.

“I got more energy as the day went on,” Scheffler told NBC after the quarterfinal match.

Scheffler will face No. 8 Dustin Johnson in the semifinals Sunday morning. According to the PGA Tour, Scheffler will move to World No. 1 with a win Sunday.

The second semifinal will pit 2019 Match Play champion Kevin Kisner against Corey Conners.

Sunday semifinals tee times

Scottie Scheffler vs. Dustin Johnson – 9:05 a.m. CDT

Corey Conners vs. Kevin Kisner – 9:20 a.m. CDT

How to watch the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play (CDT times listed)

Golf Channel and NBC (KXAN) will air 34 hours of tournament action from Wednesday through Sunday.

Wednesday-Friday: Broadcast starts at 1 p.m. on The Golf Channel

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Golf Channel | 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. NBC (KXAN)

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play results – Saturday

Quarterfinals

Scottie Scheffler defeats Seamus Power – 3 & 2

Dustin Johnson defeats Brooks Koepka – 2 Up

Kevin Kisner defeats Will Zalatoris – 4 & 3

Corey Conners defeats Abraham Ancer – 2 Up

Round of 16

Scottie Scheffler defeats Billy Horschel – 1 Up

Seamus Power defeats Tyrell Hatton – 4 & 3

Dustin Johnson defeats Richard Bland – 3 & 2

Brooks Koepka defeats Jon Rahm – 19 holes

Kevin Kisner defeats Adam Scott – 1 Up

Will Zalatoris defeats Kevin Na – 22 holes

Corey Conners defeats Takumi Kanaya – 5 & 3

Abraham Ancer defeats Collin Morikawa 7 & 6