AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorn won at Austin Country Club Sunday afternoon for his third victory of 2022.

Former UT golfer Scottie Scheffler defeated Kevin Kisner for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship and earned No. 1 status in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Scheffler is also the first Texas Longhorn to win the tournament in Austin.

This is Scheffler’s first time at the top of the OWGR. He’s the youngest Match Play champion at 25 years old and nine months.

Scheffler finished off a dominant weekend of golf, taking down Kisner, the 2019 Match Play champion, 4 & 3 in the final. He started the day with a 3 & 1 win over Dustin Johnson in the semifinals.

Corey Conners defeated Johnson in the consolation match for third.

On Saturday, Scheffler ended 2021 Match Play champion Billy Horschel’s tournament in the Round of 16. He holed a chip at 16 to beat Seamus Power in the quarterfinals Saturday afternoon.

Scheffler has been the hottest golfer on the Tour as the Masters come into view in April. Scheffler started the year with wins at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

According to the PGA Tour, Scheffler is the first player since 2016-17 to seize three Tour wins before the first major of the year.