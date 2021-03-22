Scheffler ready to play in first WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Scott Scheffler follows through on the third tee during the final round of The American Express golf tournament on the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

AUSTIN (KXAN)–There are three former Texas Longhorns playing in this week’s WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club, and the highest ranked in that trio is not Jordan Spieth. 24 year old Scott Scheffler is ranked 32nd in the world and coming off a rookie of the year season in 2019-20 and now is excited to play in Austin where he played from 2014-2018.

“Yeah, it’s nice to be back in Austin,” Scheffler said. ” Nice to be able to drive to an event. I came in yesterday and went to the golf club and practiced, and it’s nice to be back in town.”

Scheffler is still looking for his first win on the PGA Tour after seven top 10 finishes in his first year on tour including a third place finish at the American Express and tie for 4th at the PGA Championship.

“I feel like my game is headed in the right direction. There’s obviously a lot that I want to accomplish out here, but I feel like I’m trending now and the game is starting to turn around, and I feel like I’m about to hit a roll this season, so just looking forward to the rest of the week basically. It’s nice to be back in Austin. I’m really excited to be playing this tournament.”

Scheffler will play Jason Day in his first match on Wednesday beginning at 10:03 am and then will take on Andy Sullivan Thursday at the top seed in his group, Xander Schauffele. The winner’s of all 16 groups advance to the elimination bracket beginning Saturday.

“I’ve actually never played golf with Andy, but I’ve seen the other two play. It’ll be a fun group. My caddie is good buddies with Jason and Xander is a friend of mine, so it’ll be a good group to compete in.”

With the match play format comes the potential to play more golf than in a four round stroke play event. After the three guaranteed matches, the round of 16 and quarterfinals are on Saturday with the semifinals and finals on Sunday which means the possibility of seven rounds in five days.

“It’s going to be a long week, especially if you make it to the finals. But the good news is it’s twosomes, so it’s not going to take too much time. I think the tee times are kind of spread out, too. There’s only a max of 32 groups on the course every day. The course is going to be in great shape, and it’ll be a long week, but I’m looking forward to it, just getting in and starting matches.”

As for the other Longhorns in the field. Jordan Spieth (54th in world) opens against Matthew Fitzpatrick on Wednesday at 11:42 and will also face Matthew Wolff and Corey Connors. Spieth’s UT teammate Dylan Frittelli (71st in the world) was the last player to get into the field, he will open against Tony Finau on Wednesday at 12:26 and then will face Jason Kokrak and Will Zalatoris.

How to watch WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Wednesday-Friday: 1pm on The Golf Channel

Saturday 9:00am-1:00pm The Golf Channel, 1:00-5:00pm NBC

Sunday: 9:00am-1:00pm The Golf Channel, 2:00-6:00pm NBC

