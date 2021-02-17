SCHEDULE UPDATE: Texas at Oklahoma men’s basketball game postponed

Texas forward Kai Jones (22) scores against TCU during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN(KXAN)–After moving the Texas at Oklahoma game from Tuesday to Wednesday then Wednesday to Thursday, the game has been postponed because of continuing bad weather, with no make-up date announced.

The 12th ranked Longhorns (13-5, 7-4) already had three Big 12 games postponed because of COVID-19 issues. They were going to make-up the missed game at Iowa State on Thursday but then postponed it again because of the uncertainty with the Oklahoma game.

The Big 12 put in a 10 day period between the final scheduled regular season game, for Texas that’s February 27th at Texas Tech, but it’s unlikely they will make-up all the games.

Texas had their Big 12 opener at Baylor postponed on December 13th, then lost back to back games, at Iowa State on January 20th and at TCU on January 23rd because of COVID-19 issues in those programs.

This was supposed to be on of the busiest regular season week’s in history with four games in eight days. Instead the Longhorns will host West Virginia Saturday at 2:00, one week after their last game, a 70-55 win over TCU.

TEXAS WOMEN SCHEULE UPDATE.

The UT women (14-6, 8-5) were scheduled to play at TCU tonight, that game has now been re-scheduled for March 7th in Fort Worth. The Longhorns are back in action Sunday at 2:00 when they host Kansas State.