Saturday’s Texas game at Kansas is postponed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time this season, the coronavirus has altered Texas football’s schedule.

This Saturday’s game at Kansas has been postponed and is scheduled to be made up on December 12, according to the Big 12. Coronavirus issues with the Jayhawks caused the game’s postponement.

As of this story’s publishing, it’s the 14th game to be postponed or canceled this week due to COVID.

While Texas hasn’t released any numbers or updates on cases within the program in months, it appears the Longhorns have done a relatively good job of avoiding any outbreaks within the football team.

UT is coming off a bye last week, which means it will be two weeks between games. The Longhorns will next play Iowa State on Black Friday in the home finale. Texas is currently riding a three-game winning streak.

Kansas head coach Les Miles was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this season. While he tested positive during KU’s bye week, he missed a road trip to West Virginia out of an abundance of caution after recovering.

Because of positive tests and contact tracing and injuries, Kansas was unable to meet the Big 12’s position group minimum for playing a game.