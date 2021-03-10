Sarkisian’s first spring — UT football announces practice, spring game schedule

Alabama offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Steve Sarkisian’s first spring practice as Texas Longhorns head football coach will be March 23. The Orange-White Spring Game will be April 24, capping off the 15-practice session for Spring 2021.

Those dates were already on the schedule, but, on Wednesday, Sarkisian released the rest of the practice dates for his Longhorns on social media.

Texas will practice every Tuesday and Thursday between March 23 and April 24, sprinkling in some Saturday practices before the Orange-White scrimmage.

Spring Practice is right around the corner! #AllGasNoBrakes 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/YppgYXkj6X — Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) March 10, 2021

In a recent Forty Acres Insider newsletter, athletics director Chris Del Conte appeared to be welcoming fans to Austin for the April spring game. However, exact details about fan attendance haven’t been released as of March 10.

“We’re looking at Saturday, April 24 for the Spring Game and you’ll definitely want to plan to be in Austin for that one!” Del Conte wrote in the Feb. 8 edition of the newsletter.

The Longhorns have plenty of questions to answer and 15 practices won’t do the trick for most of them. However, it will be enticing to see Sarkisian in action as he implements a new offense.

The on-field leader for the Texas offense likely won’t be settled during the spring. The starting quarterback battle, which is likely between Casey Thompson and Hudson Card, is expected to last deep into August.

Thompson threw six touchdowns on 17 passing attempts during the 2020 season. He certainly turned heads during the Alamo Bowl, replacing Sam Ehlinger at halftime and throwing for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

As a freshman, Card played in two games (UTEP and Colorado) and only threw three passes.