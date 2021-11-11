Sarkisian tackles quarterback questions, Bo Davis’ rant, provides injury update ahead of Kansas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After nine games, it appears Texas has some of the same questions heading into its 10th game as it did to start the season.

Most notably: Who will start at quarterback against Kansas.

“We’re gonna decide on the quarterback tomorrow,” Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday. “Both Casey and Hudson have have worked this week and perform well. Both guys will play in this game. So whichever one starts, the other one’s gonna going to play in the game and we’ll go from there.”

Card started the first two games of the year, but was benched in a blowout loss to Arkansas. Thompson then started the next seven, and the offense appeared to hit another level with him under center. But after a disastrous start against Iowa State, Card took over yet again.

“We monitor a lot of it and it’s not just it’s not just the throws,” Sarkisian said. “It’s the understanding of the game plan. It’s the body language, maybe when things are good, maybe when things aren’t so good. Like I said, I think both guys will play Saturday, to be fair to him, when exactly how that happens is what I have to figure out today and tomorrow and be clear with with both Casey and Hudson, of what the plan is going into the game.”

One extra factor to consider is Thompson’s health. He admitted that he hurt his thumb in the loss to Oklahoma, and ever since that game, the offense has been on a decline. After the loss to ISU, Sarkisian added that he thought the injury was a factor in his performance.

“I want to make sure that Casey is is fit enough to perform to to the level that I’ve seen him perform at, so that’s a decision that we’ll have to make.”

Bo Davis and the leaked rant

On Tuesday, a video was leaked on social media of defensive line coach Bo Davis unloading on Texas players in an expletive-filled rant excoriating the team after players were allegedly joking and laughing following the loss to Iowa State.

“I think one thing that that jumped out to me when I when I first saw the video was you could hear the passion in Bo’s voice,” Sarkisian said. “I think you could feel the passion and the the want to get it done. When you have people like that on your team as leaders, that permeates and that spreads throughout your staff and your roster in your entire building. So that that that part was encouraging to me that we have men on our staff that that stand for what we believe in.”

The reaction on social media was mostly positive. The only complaint from former players was that it was a coach having to provide that kind of leadership, not a player.

“Clearly we’re here to to build a culture that we want,” Sarkisian said. “Like anything, when you’re in the midst of creating your culture, you’re gonna have people that buy into what you wanna do. We have plenty of young men on our team that are buying in and continue to buy in and are doing it the way that we want it done. And clearly we have some that don’t.

To that end, Sarkisian wouldn’t say who recorded the video or who leaked it, but did acknowledge that it would be handled internally.

“It’s unfortunate that a young man decided to do that,” Sarkisian said. “Young people, like all of us, make mistakes. That was a mistake. But it’s unfortunate because the the narrative came out that that’s how our entire team feels and our entire team would do that. And that’s clearly not the case. We’ve got a lot of great players on our team that are committed to the cause that want to be special here at the University of Texas. What we’re doing here is not for everybody, and there’s gonna be people that doesn’t work for them, and we wish them the best of luck if that’s what they decide to do. But ultimately, the people that we have in our locker room are going to be ones that are committed to the cause that we’re on. Whether that’s the culture, the discipline, the commitment that’s needed to be special.”

While Sarkisiain acknowledged the blue language can be a bit grating, what upset him most was that Texas was in this position at all.

“The disturbing part is that he felt like he needed to say that and then ultimately, that the video got out,” Sarkisian said. “I think anybody that watched that and thought, ‘Hey, are the coaches in this thing? Are they motivating? Are they trying to get the most out of their players?’ I think it’s pretty clear. We’re not trying to be demeaning. We’re trying to motivate them to be the best that they can be. I think the response from it has been good internally, nd quite frankly, I think the response externally has been pretty good.”

Injury update

Bijan Robinson, who left the ISU game with a neck strain, Roschon Johnson who is dealing with a turf toe and DeMarvion Overshown who temporarily missed part of Saturday’s loss, are all listed as game-time decisions.

Sarkisian is optimistic that Alfred Collins will be able to play this weekend.