Sarkisian reels in recruit for Texas on his first day

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first commitment of the Steve Sarkisian era is a talented wide receiver out of North Texas.

Lewisville High School junior Armani Winfield announced his pledge to the Longhorns through Twitter on Tuesday afternoon — just hours before Sarkisian was officially introduced as the next Texas head coach.

Winfield is considered a top 100 player for the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports. Winfield, a four-star prospect, is rated as the No. 12 wide receiver in the country with offers from Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Sarkisian put out an impressive product on Monday night as Alabama ran Ohio State’s defense ragged for the national championship. Of course, Sarkisian was working with elite playmakers — the kind of playmakers he’s looking to bring to Austin.

With the new head coach boost and a wave of momentum, expect Sarkisian to make waves during his first full recruiting cycle. After that, he’ll have to show results.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss