Sarkisian reels in recruit for Texas on his first day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first commitment of the Steve Sarkisian era is a talented wide receiver out of North Texas.

Lewisville High School junior Armani Winfield announced his pledge to the Longhorns through Twitter on Tuesday afternoon — just hours before Sarkisian was officially introduced as the next Texas head coach.

Winfield is considered a top 100 player for the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports. Winfield, a four-star prospect, is rated as the No. 12 wide receiver in the country with offers from Oklahoma, Ohio State and Texas A&M.

Sarkisian put out an impressive product on Monday night as Alabama ran Ohio State’s defense ragged for the national championship. Of course, Sarkisian was working with elite playmakers — the kind of playmakers he’s looking to bring to Austin.

With the new head coach boost and a wave of momentum, expect Sarkisian to make waves during his first full recruiting cycle. After that, he’ll have to show results.