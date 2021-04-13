Sarkisian and team continue to grow comfortable with each other throughout Spring football

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas concluded their ninth spring practice and head coach Steve Sarkisian is feeling pretty good about his team’s comfort level with his system up to this point.

“I think I’m probably excited over the fact that I think we’ve made a lot of strides,” Sarkisian said. “We’re seeing growth and development in our individual players but also as a team.”

As much as he loves the strides the team has made, Sarkisian is quick to note that as time progresses, so does his expectations for the players.

“The flip side of that is I also know how far we have to go, but if we can keep that trajectory of growth, that’s exciting to me,” Sarkisian adds. “That remains the challenge, how do we stay on that path?”

The Longhorns had their first scrimmage on Saturday, and there will be another one this week.

Sarkisian wants to raise the intensity level for the second scrimmage and put a little more pressure on the players in the coming days so there will be significant improvement.

“This week is also for really starting to hone in on the situations of the game,” the head coach said. “Whether it’s red area, goal line, backed up scenarios, third down, the tempo within the game…now it’s really understanding the why’s and when we’re calling them and for the situations as they arise.”

Even though it’s still early in the Sarkisian era, he believes that the team and his staff are approaching a much higher level of comfort.

“The reality of it is, I think we’ve broken the ice, I think they know me and I know them,” Sarkisian added. “We coach them hard, we have a high expectation of them, we push them and I think they appreciate that.”

Of course, this bodes well for the Longhorns with just over eleven days remaining of actual football until fall training camp.

“There’s an understanding of the style of team that we want to be, the expectation from the coaching staff to the players, and then from the players to each other, and that we’re pushing one another to get there, but with that, we’re still as different parts of the game present themselves or different scenarios present themselves, there’s still a lot of learning to be done.”

The final “practice” which will be the Orange-White, is scheduled to be played at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium Saturday April 24th.