San Antonio Spurs will allow fans at home games starting March 12

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Spurs announced it will allow fans back for games at the AT&T Center — almost exactly a year after the NBA paused the 2019-20 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The franchise says it will allow “a reduced capacity of approximately 3,200 fans” when the Spurs host the Orlando Magic on March 12, which is the first of 17 home games in the second half of the 2020-21 season.

As of March 1, there are 14 NBA teams that currently allow fans to attend games, including San Antonio’s Texas rivals — the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

The NBA halted the 2019-20 season on March 11, 2020 after Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The season didn’t restart until July at the NBA Bubble at Walt Disney World without fans in attendance.

Spurs season ticket members and partners will have priority access to ticket packages on March 2. Single-game tickets and suites go on sale to the public March 5 at 2 p.m, but fans can get early access at 12 p.m. by signing up for the Spurs Fan club.

Seating pods of two or four seats will be available throughout the arena to maintain six feet of physical distancing between each group of fans.

Here’s what you need to know about attending

Requirements

Face masks must be worn unless eating or drinking

Complete and pass the mobile health screening on the CLEAR app before you go

Temperatures will be checked at the entrance

Maintain physical distancing while in the arena

Fans will have a cashless and touchless experience at the arena, from paying for parking

