San Antonio Spurs pledge $500K for local support during coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — The Spurs Give Foundation, the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment, contributed $500K toward a $1 million goal to help local, Texas families, first responders, and businesses impacted by COVID-19 with a new fundraising effort.

The Spurs Give Together Fund is a new philanthropy bringing several notable Texas groups together to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Frost Bank, The Charles Butt Foundation, NuStar Energy, The Greehey Family Foundation, Red McCombs Automotive, The CE Group and The 80/20 Foundation have all pledged contributions, according to a release from the San Antonio Spurs.

You can help and donate by visiting the Spurs Give website or texting “SpursTogether” to 41444.

“As we continue to face the deep impact of COVID-19, we are committed to assisting with the evolving needs across our community,” said RC Buford, CEO of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “I’ve been profoundly touched by the resilience and generosity shown by our community during this time of need. We hope to continue to be a source of support as we get through this together. I encourage those who have the means to donate to the Spurs Give Together Fund in support of our unsung heroes, neighbors and local businesses.”