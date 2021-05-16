Sam Houston wins FCS national title for program’s 1st championship

Sam Houston players celebrate as they defeat South Dakota State in the NCAA college FCS Football Championship in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — A weather delay halting Sunday’s national championship game wouldn’t stop Sam Houston from achieving a first for the program.

Sam Houston won the FCS national title Sunday 23-21 over South Dakota State on a last-second touchdown pass, claiming the football program’s first national championship in school history.

Quarterback Eric Schmid threw a 10-yard touchdown to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left to retake the lead from SDSU on a rain-soaked field in North Texas Sunday afternoon.

The Bearkats completed the longest college football season in terms of the calendar with a trophy. The FCS football season was pushed from the normal fall start to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The season normally starts with every other college football schedule in September, but was delayed to February 2021 due to the pandemic. The next FCS season will start in three and a half months.

Sam Houston finished the season 10-0 after winning six Southland Conference games in the regular season and four playoff games.

Zach Barnett from Football Scoop pointed out Sunday that the state of Texas has now won national titles at five different levels of college football since 2005.

Sam Houston joins Texas (FBS), Texas A&M-Commerce (DII), Mary Hardin-Baylor (DIII) and Blinn College (Junior College) as national champions in the state over the last two decades.