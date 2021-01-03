Sam Ehlinger’s time at Texas ends — Longhorns QB declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sam Ehlinger’s time at Texas is over after a record-setting Longhorns career over the last four years.
Ehlinger declared for the 2021 NFL Draft on Sunday, forgoing his extra season of eligibility in 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA adjusted its eligibility rules for 2020, giving every player a free year. If Ehlinger wanted to come back for 2021, he could have used the NCAA’s free pass and played one more college season.
Ehlinger announced his decision in a video posted to social media.
The Austin native made 43 career starts at Texas. His numbers are firmly in the Longhorns record books with 11,276 passing yards, 1,912 rushing yards and 126 total touchdowns.
Ehlinger is one of only three players in FBS history to throw for at least 11,000 career yards and rush for more than 1,500 yards. He is also one of only three players in FBS history to throw for at least 90 touchdowns and rush for 30. Ehlinger’s 127 touchdowns responsible for rank as the fourth-most in Big 12 history, and his 94 passing touchdowns are the seventh-best tally by a Big 12 quarterback, according to Texas Athletics.
Ehlinger didn’t finish the final game of his Longhorns career, leaving the Alamo Bowl after the first half due to a shoulder injury.
Ehlinger won 27 games as the Longhorns starting quarterback – the fourth-most in school history, serving as a team captain during the 2019 and 2020 seasons.