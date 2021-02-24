Sam Ehlinger wins Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger scrambles during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Oklahoma won 53-45 in four overtimes.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Longhorns quarterback and Austin native Sam Ehlinger won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award in a virtual ceremony held Tuesday night in Dallas.

Ehlinger won the award over two finalists, former Alabama running back Najee Harris and former Notre Dame defensive lineman Daelin Hayes.

“It’s incredible, growing up, especially living in Texas, watching the Cowboys and watching Jason play, my parents were always like, ‘That’s who you need to model yourself off of on the field and off the field, because he does it right in all the ways.’ He has all the glory, everybody loves him, but what’s most important is the man that he is off the field,” Ehlinger said. “That means so much to be able to represent this award with his name associated to it. It’s truly an honor, and I feel so blessed.”

The award is based off of leadership, which Ehlinger displayed on and off the field in his career on the Forty Acres. Last year, he started a GoFundMe page to raise money to go toward different charities that focused on COVID-19 relief. He raised almost $200,000.

As a result of winning this award, Ehlinger will receive a $10,000 contribution to the university’s athletic scholarship fund.