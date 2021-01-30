Sam Ehlinger throws TD in Senior Bowl starting duties; Mond named MVP

MOBILE, Ala. (KXAN/AP) — Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw the first touchdown pass of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday. Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named the Most Valuable Player.
Ehlinger earned starting quarterback honors for the National Team after a week of practice in Mobile. The Westlake High School product threw a 12-yard pass to UCLA’s Demetric Felton for a touchdown with 4:55 to go in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.
In a tweet Saturday evening, Ehlinger thanked the Senior Bowl for the opportunity.
“Truly an honor to be apart of this event. Learned a lot and met a ton of awesome people. Great experience,” Ehlinger wrote.
Ehlinger finished a short day 4-of-10 passing for 42 yards and the score. Mond got a majority of the snaps for the American team. Mond was 13-of-25 for 173 yards and two touchdowns.
Mond, Texas A&M’s career passing leader, delivered a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter to help erase a 13-0 halftime deficit. Mond even converted one two-point play with a run and the other with a pass, following touchdowns of 15 yards to Clemson’s Amari Rodgers and 14 yards to Tennessee’s Josh Palmer.
Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter to help seal the National team’s 27- 24 victory over the American team Saturday.
Franks, a graduate transfer from Florida, set up the all-SEC West scoring connection with a 29-yard completion to Louisville’s Dez Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick had six catches for 90 yards in the showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects, earning offensive player of the game honors.