Sam Ehlinger throws TD in Senior Bowl starting duties; Mond named MVP

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger of Texas (11) drops back to pass the ball during the National team practice for the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

MOBILE, Ala. (KXAN/AP) — Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw the first touchdown pass of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Saturday. Former Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was named the Most Valuable Player.

Ehlinger earned starting quarterback honors for the National Team after a week of practice in Mobile. The Westlake High School product threw a 12-yard pass to UCLA’s Demetric Felton for a touchdown with 4:55 to go in the first quarter for a 10-0 lead.

In a tweet Saturday evening, Ehlinger thanked the Senior Bowl for the opportunity.

“Truly an honor to be apart of this event. Learned a lot and met a ton of awesome people. Great experience,” Ehlinger wrote.

Ehlinger finished a short day 4-of-10 passing for 42 yards and the score. Mond got a majority of the snaps for the American team. Mond was 13-of-25 for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Mond, Texas A&M’s career passing leader, delivered a pair of touchdown passes in the third quarter to help erase a 13-0 halftime deficit. Mond even converted one two-point play with a run and the other with a pass, following touchdowns of 15 yards to Clemson’s Amari Rodgers and 14 yards to Tennessee’s Josh Palmer.

Arkansas’ Feleipe Franks threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Mississippi tight end Kenny Yeboah in the fourth quarter to help seal the National team’s 27- 24 victory over the American team Saturday.

Franks, a graduate transfer from Florida, set up the all-SEC West scoring connection with a 29-yard completion to Louisville’s Dez Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick had six catches for 90 yards in the showcase game for senior and graduate NFL prospects, earning offensive player of the game honors.