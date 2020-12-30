Sam Ehlinger out for second half of Alamo Bowl with injury

SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 31: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns leads the team out of the tunnel before the Valero Alamo Bowl against the Utah Utes at the Alamodome on December 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — If this is Sam Ehlinger’s last game as a Texas Longhorn, it will end early with an injury in the Alamo Bowl.

Texas Athletics announced Ehlinger will miss the second half of Tuesday’s game with a shoulder injury. Ehlinger will finish the night with 10 pass completions for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Casey Thompson opened the second half for the Longhorns offense and threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Moore on his first drive for a 24-10 Texas lead.

Including the Alamo Bowl, Ehlinger has made 43 starts for the Longhorns program. His number are firmly in the Longhorns records books with 11,276 passing yards, 1,912 rushing yards and 126 total touchdowns.

Ehlinger is eligible to return next season due to the NCAA’s eligibility rule for this season during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about his future before the Alamo Bowl, Ehlinger didn’t rule out a return to the Texas program.