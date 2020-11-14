Sam Ehlinger named candidate for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award

STILLWATER, OK – OCTOBER 31: Quarterback Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns throws against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the second quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Quarterback Sam Ehlinger is piling up end of the year award nominations during the Longhorns’ off week.

On Friday, Ehlinger was tabbed as a Top 15 candidate for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. On Thursday, the former Westlake quarterback was named a finalist for the Campbell Trophy and to the 2020 National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Class.

The Golden Arm Award is given to the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. Players are evaluated for their work on and off the field.

Ehlinger is a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and six-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll, according to Texas Athletics.

The Golden Arm Award Selection Committee will narrow the list to 10 candidates on Nov. 23, and then to five finalists on Dec. 7. The winner of the 2020 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award is expected to be announced on Dec. 21.

The Campbell Trophy is awarded to the top student-athlete upperclassmen in the final year of eligibility. The Campbell Trophy is also given to a candidate that demonstrates strong ability on the field and in the classroom.

Ehlinger is the first finalist from the Longhorns football program since Sam Acho in 2011.

Congratulations Sam Ehlinger. Named a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. @sehlinger3 pic.twitter.com/c9td9P6Kgk — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 12, 2020

Ehlinger was also invited to compete in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama in front of NFL scouts and coaches before the 2021 NFL Draft.