Sam Ehlinger becomes first Texas QB drafted since Colt McCoy, selected by Indianapolis Colts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sam Ehlinger is officially an NFL quarterback and is the first quarterback from Texas to be drafted since Colt McCoy back in 2010. He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round as the 218th selection overall.

His selection in the sixth round made created nervous times for Ehlinger, but he was able to keep perspective throughout the entire waiting process.

“It was certainly a long time coming, just having to stay in the moment and enjoying the moment, realizing that I was waiting for my name to be called in the NFL Draft, something that very few people can say,” Ehlinger said. “Luckily, I have incredible friends and family that were keeping me in the right state of mind.”

Ehlinger is one of the most decorated players to grace the Forty Acres, with his name all over the record books.

He is second all-time in total passing yards, total yards, total touchdowns, passing touchdowns, passing touchdowns in one season and total touchdowns in one season.

Ehlinger also led the Longhorns to the fourth-most wins of any starting quarterback in school history, with 27.

In 2020, he was second team all-Big 12, and was the winner of the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award.

Ehlinger will now be in the same quarterback room as Carson Wentz, who the Colts traded for in February.

“What better guy than Carson Wentz to be able to learn from?”, Ehlinger added. “It’s truly an unbelievable opportunity something I’ve always dreamed of.”

A familiar face will join Ehlinger in Indianapolis, Kylen Granson was also drafted by the Colts in the fourth round. Ehlinger and Granson were high school teammates at Westlake.