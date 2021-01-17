Saints beaten by Bucs in playoffs as retirement speculation swirls around Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 17: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints walks off the field after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 17, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (KXAN) — The final two drives of the New Orleans Saints season ended in Drew Brees interceptions. Now many are wondering if those were the last NFL passes thrown by the Austin native?

Drew Brees and the Saints were eliminated from the playoffs with a 30-20 loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday night. Brees, 42, struggled with three interceptions and 134 passing yards.

Brady, 43, sealed the win for Tampa scoring a touchdown on a quarterback sneak with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter.

Brees won Super Bowl XLIV with the Saints, earning MVP honors in 2010. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection currently holds the all-time NFL record for passing yards and passing completions. Brady is right on the heels of surpassing Brees in both statistics.

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer reported, before the NFC divisional playoff game, that this would be Brees’ last game. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that the 20-year NFL veteran was likely to retire.

Brees hasn’t announced his plans for the 2021 football season. After Sunday’s game, Brees said a retirement announce would only come after evaluating the season.

“I’m going to answer this one time. I’m going to give myself an opportunity to think about the season, a lot of things, just like I did last year, and make a decision,” Brees said.

.@JayGlazer: Today will be Drew Brees' last game in the Superdome. pic.twitter.com/7ecSRUswFL — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 17, 2021

In his 15th season with the Saints, Brees dealt with a significant rib and lung injury, missing four regular season games. He missed five games during the 2019 season with a hand injury.

During the 2020 regular season, Brees threw for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.