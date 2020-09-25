Russell Wilson, Seahawks offense will be tough to stop

(Nexstar) — When the Dallas Cowboys hit the field in Seattle on Sunday, they’re going to face the top rated quarterback in the league. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is on the fast track to the league MVP award even after only two weeks of games.

During the 2020 season, Wilson has thrown nine touchdowns to one interception (that wasn’t his fault) and only 11 incompletions in 63 pass attempts, leading Seattle to a 2-0 record. The Cowboys defense is likely better than what its showed during the first two weeks of the season, but it is far from full strength.

The Cowboys will have an uphill battle with injuries and defensive woes plaguing the team in its first two regular season games. The secondary has been hit particularly hard with Anthony Brown and Chidobe Awuzie expected to miss several weeks.

However, the Cowboys are optimistic rookie defensive back Trevon Diggs should be able to play. He has a huge task ahead of him slowing down Wilson.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg says this is not to time to be unprepared.