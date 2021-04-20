Texas running backs Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson living harmoniously during spring ball

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A big part of Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s plan for the spring is increasing the level of depth at every position on the Texas roster.

One position that had plenty of depth going into spring football was running back.

Last season, Bijan Robinson turned plenty of heads, winning Big 12 offensive freshman of the year. Roschon Johnson proved he was more than capable as a rusher after switching to the position from quarterback before his freshman year. Johnson rushed for six touchdowns and gained 418 yards on 80 carries in 2020.

Now, under a different offense and head coach, Johnson and Robinson expect to see even more opportunities to thrive in the 2021 season.

“I would expect that we would be some lethal threats back there,” Johnson said earlier in the spring.

Stan Drayton, the running backs coach who was hired by Tom Herman and retained by Sarkisian, has earned high praise from Robinson for his work with them throughout the spring.

“In practice, coach Drayton gives us a lot of drills that you’ve seen with other running backs before just to bring the bags out, break tackles, and envision the defender that’s going to come after you,” Robinson said. “You know I feel that we made a lot of strides, focusing on different aspects of our skill set.”

Although Sarkisian hasn’t said who is starting yet, a reasonable guess would be that Robinson would be the starter and would get a majority of the reps. But Johnson will certainly get plenty of reps and will be quite involved in the offense.

Johnson has had to adapt plenty in his career, yet he continues to maintain a positive attitude that coaches and players like Robinson admire.

“Even in the room, coach Drayton is always harping on us to make each other better, no matter what the situation is,” Robinson said. “I feel that Roschon is a big help and a big blessing to my life because we always push each other to be the best throughout the whole season.”

Texas will have the annual Orange-White game on April 24 with fans allowed to attend. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium