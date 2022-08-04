Express players Bubba Thompson and Cole Ragans will make their MLB debuts Thursday for the Texas Rangers. (Graphic courtesy of Round Rock Express)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A pair of Round Rock Express players got the call every minor leaguer wants, and they’re going to play in the big leagues immediately.

Cole Ragans and Bubba Thompson were called up to the Majors by the Texas Rangers on Thursday after having terrific seasons so far in Triple-A.

Ragans will make his Major League debut against the Chicago White Sox as Thursday’s starting pitcher, and Thompson will also make his debut, playing left field and hitting ninth in the batting order.

Ragans, a 2016 first-round draft pick at No. 30 overall, has made eight starts for the Express to compile a 3.32 ERA with 48 strikeouts and 12 walks. He’s had quite a career already after needing two Tommy John surgeries in 2018 and 2019, going 1,344 days between outings when he pitched for the High-A Hickory Crawdads in May after recovering from the surgeries.

Thompson became Round Rock’s stolen-base king July 23 after he swiped his 45th bag of the season against the Las Vegas Aviators. He’s stolen four more since then to extend his franchise record to 49, and with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs to go with a .355 on-base percentage, he’s one of the Rangers’ top outfield prospects. He was the No. 26 overall selection in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Rangers.

The Rangers host the White Sox at 7:05 p.m. CT at Globe Life Park.