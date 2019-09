ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Round Rock scored 35 points in the second quarter to run away from McNeil Friday at Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

Tied at 7 after the first quarter, Round Rock scored 35 unanswered points cruising to a 56-14 win.

Round Rock (3-0, 1-0) faces Westwood next week. McNeil (1-3, 0-2) is on bye next week facing Westwood October 4.