Round Rock product James Lynch leaves Baylor for NFL Draft

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 09: James Lynch #93 of the Baylor Bears trips up Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs on third down in in triple overetime at Amon G. Carter Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor defensive end James Lynch is forgoing his final season of eligibility and entering the 2020 NFL Draft. The Round Rock High School product was the anchor of the Bears defense in 2019.

Lynch announced the decision in a statement on Twitter after setting records for the program. Lynch was named the Big 12’s defensive player of the year, defensive lineman of the year and first team All-Big 12 this season.

He became Baylor’s all-time sacks leader while also leading the conference in sacks during 2019.

Lynch finished the season with 13.5 sacks (1st in Big 12), 19.5 tackles for loss (3rd in Big 12), 41 tackles and three forced fumbles (2nd in Big 12).

Lynch came to Baylor when Matt Rhule was only starting to lay the foundation of his program in 2017 — giving thanks to the Bears’ coaching staff in his statement. Lynch said “choosing Baylor was the best decision of (his) life” as the Bears went from 1-11 Lynch’s freshman season to 11-3 this year.

ESPN’s draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. ranks Lynch the fifth best defensive tackle in this year’s class.