Round Rock meets Cibolo Steele in area round of 6A state playoffs

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock pulled off the stunner of the Texas high school football season, beating Lake Travis in the first round of the UIL 6A-Division 1 playoffs last week.

The Dragons aim to keep their season going against Cibolo Steele in the area round of the 6A playoffs Friday night. You can watch the game live on KNVA (The CW Austin) or KXAN.com, starting at 7 p.m.

Round Rock (8-2) started the regular season slowly with losses to Cedar Ridge and Cornerstone Christian in the first three weeks of the campaign. Since the 1-2 start, Round Rock has turned away every opponent, building a seven-game winning streak.

The Dragons pulled away from Lake Travis in the second half with two unanswered touchdowns for the 35-21 win at Dragon Stadium. Round Rock finished as co-district champions with Vandegrift.

Cibolo Steele (7-3) routed San Antonio Madison 50-3 in the first round last week. The Knights finished second in District 27-6A.

The game will be played at Round Rock’s Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. The winner will face the winner of United South and Mission in the 6A-Region 4 semifinals.