Round Rock looks to move closer to a playoff spot against Hendrickson

Round Rock and Hendrickson meet in the KBVO Big Game of the Week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Playoff spots are up for grabs over the final two weeks of the high school football season beginning Thursday night.

In District 13-6A, Round Rock (6-2, 4-2) can take a big step towards that against Hendrickson Thursday at The Pfield in the KBVO Big Game of the Week. You can watch on our live-stream or on KBVO starting at 7 p.m.

The Dragons lost to Cedar Ridge (4-4 ,3-3) to keep the Raiders in the playoff hunt and make these final two games a little more important. Round Rock closes against Vista Ridge (7-2, 5-2) a week from Thursday.

Hendrickson will try to play the role of spoiler. The Hawks have been hit hard by injury and despite their 1-5 district record, four of their five losses have been decided by seven points or less.

Round Rock features one of the most explosive offenses in Central Texas. Junior quarterback Seth Ford has passed for 1,836 yards, 18 touchdowns and no interceptions. Ford’s favorite target is senior receiver Collin Sullivan who has 50 catches for 1,034 yards and 15 touchdowns. Johnson is committed to sign with Purdue.

There are five teams playing for three playoff spots in 13-6A with Vandegrift already clinching a post season berth. The Vipers can win the district title outright with a victory over Leander on Friday.

