Round Rock Hairy Men cancel final games after members test positive for COVID-19

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Hairy Men canceled the final two games of their season, after it says team members tested positive for COVID-19.

The team posted an announcement on Twitter and Facebook Saturday afternoon.

“With just two games remaining in the season, out of an abundance of caution, we felt it was in the best interest of our players and staff to end the season now,” General Manager Tim Jackson said in the statement.

The last two games were supposed to be played against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, but the team is ending the season with a 16-11 record.

Hairy Men is refunding tickets for Friday’s rain out game and Sunday’s season finale through two methods.

For those who bought tickets on a card, money will be refunded to the card on file.

For those who bought tickets through PayPal, you will need to contact tickets@rrexpress.com to get your refund.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Dell Diamond’s capacity was reduced to less than 25% for social distancing. Guests were also required to wear masks inside the ballpark.