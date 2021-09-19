Round Rock freshman quarterback makes college debut, leads upset over Arizona

(KXAN) — Former Westwood High School quarterback RJ Martinez led the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks to a massive win Saturday night.

Martinez threw the game-winning touchdown in his college debut as his FCS team knocked off the Pac 12’s Arizona Wildcats 21-19. Martinez found Hendrix Johnson for a nine-yard touchdown pass, putting Northern Arizona ahead 21-13 with 7:53 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Northern Arizona stopped Arizona on a two-point conversion attempt after the Wildcats scored a touchdown with two minutes left to make the score 21-19.

Martinez completed 11 passes for 88 yards. He also had 43 yards rushing on six carries.

This is Northern Arizona’s first win of the season and the first win against Arizona since 1932.

In 2019, Martinez broke the Texas high school football record for most pass attempts during a game, previously held by Johnny Manziel. A junior for Westwood at the time, Martinez also tied the record for most completions in a game with 50