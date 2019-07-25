Round Rock Express will host Triple-A All-Star Game in 2021

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — In a special event held at Dell Diamond on Thursday, the Round Rock Express announced it will host the 34th annual Triple-A All-Star Game in 2021.

The annual game, sanctioned by Minor League Baseball, between pro players from the two Triple-A leagues: the Pacific Coast League and the International League.

(KXAN/Todd Bynum)

“We could not be more excited to bring the Triple-A All-Star Game to Dell Diamond in 2021,” Express President Chris Almendarez said. “This is one of the biggest baseball-related events to take place in Round Rock’s storied history and we’re anxious to get to show off our great city and ballpark to our friends across Minor League Baseball.”

All-Star Week festivities in mid-July will include the Triple-A Home Run Derby and an All-Star luncheon.

“The Round Rock Express have been one of the elite franchises in all of Minor League Baseball for many years, so it is only fitting that they were selected to host the 2021 Triple-A All-Star Game,” Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner said. “I know they will host a wonderful and entertaining event.”

The official logo for the 34th annual Triple-A All-Star Game, presented at Thursday’s special event (KXAN/Todd Bynum)

Those attending the meeting included Express CEO Reese Ryan, Almendarez, General Manager Tim Jackson, Pacific Coast League President Branch Rickey, International League President Randy Mobley and Minor League Baseball President Pat O’Conner.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.