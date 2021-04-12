Round Rock Express to increase fan attendance for Triple-A games at Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Express announced that they have received approval from Major League Baseball, Williamson County, and the City of Round Rock to gradually increase fan attendance through April before the Triple-A season begins on May 6.

The Express have received permission to fully open all seats in the lower seating bowl from Sections 112-128 and the outfield berms as well as the Home Run Porch for the Triple-A season.

A safety buffer zone will be enforced in the outfield berm areas surrounding both bullpens. Sections 110-111 will remain in a pod-style seating format for fans who wish to remain socially distanced, which is a plan approved by Major League Baseball.

“We cannot thank the leadership at Major League Baseball, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock enough for allowing us to fully open Dell Diamond for the 2021 Triple-A baseball season,” Express President Chris Almendarez said on the team’s website.

All fans over the age of 2 must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times at the Dell Diamond other than when actively eating or drinking in their ticketed seat.

The Express will also now sell general admission tickets for the four remaining Alternate Training Site games, beginning April 19 when they host the Houston Astros. Previously, only Round Rock Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders had access to the initial Alternate Training Site exhibition games.

Following two games against the Astros on April 19 and 20, the Dell Diamond will host the Royals for Alternate Training Site games on April 26 and 27.

The Triple-A season was delayed by a month in order to make room for the Alternate Training Site camps. The Express open the season with a 12-game home stand, the first six against Oklahoma City and then six against Sugar Land, the Astros’ new Triple-A affiliate.