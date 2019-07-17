Round Rock Express team up with Matthew McConaughey for ‘alright’ night

ROUND ROCK, TX (KXAN) — Eveything’s going to be “alright, alright, alright” Saturday August 3 at the Dell Diamond.

The Round Rock Express is teaming up with Matthew McConaughey and his Just Keep Livin Foundation for “alright, alright, alright” night when the Round Rock Express host the Sacramento River Cats.

The Express will wear special McConaughey-themed jerseys during the game with a nod to the Astros’ throwback rainbow jerseys.

Matthew McConaughey-themed jerseys (Photo: Round Rock Express)

The jerseys will be auctioned online during the game with all proceeds benefiting the Just Keep Livin Foundation, a nonprofit started by McConaughey and his wife Camila dedicated to empowering high school students by providing them with the tools to lead active lives.

The first 2,500 fans through the gates at Dell Diamond will received a Matthew McConaughey bobblehead.

Custom Matthew McConaughey and Express-branded t-shirts and caps will be available for sale in the team shop, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the just keep livin Foundation.