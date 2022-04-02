Baseball season is quickly nearing around the country and here in Central Texas. The Round Rock Express open the 2022 season at home this Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers embark on another season at Dell Diamond with first-year manager Matt Hagen. The former Liberty baseball player is no stranger to the Rangers organization and knows how exciting things are right now.

“So this is my eighth year in the organization and I can honestly say this is by far the most talented group we’ve had, especially at the upper levels,” said Hagen. “We’ve built back through the system with first-round picks, with trades.”

The Rangers have the ninth ranked farm system in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. Their top prospect, pitcher Jack Leiter, was the second overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. The second ranked prospect for Texas is Josh Jung, who is expected to miss some of the year with an injury but start with the Express.

Round Rock finished over .500 in last year’s regular season, going 61-58. According to their manager, the there is plenty of reason for optimism with this year’s group.

“I’d say it’s probably 90 percent excited, maybe 10 percent nervous,” added Hagen. “Once we get going, it’s baseball as usual but it’s a really excited group and I’m ready to get rolling.”

As was the case with big league players, spring training and any sort of a regular offseason was put on hold because of the lockout between the MLB and MLPA. But for the Express players, they’ve done their best to keep things rolling.

“The guys have been chomping at the bit,” said Hagen. “They’ve been doing their own stuff. They’re at home working out. They’re training. Even though spring training may have not been as it usually is, these guys, they’re going all offseason.”

The Express’ parent club, the Texas Rangers, open the season Friday, April 8 at 6:07 p.m. against the Blue Jays in Toronto.