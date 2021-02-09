Round Rock Express officially become Texas Rangers affiliate for next 10 years

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Express officially accepted its invitation to become the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers on a 10-year deal, keeping the Rangers organization in Round Rock through the 2030 season, the club announced on Tuesday.

The Express and the Rangers signed Major League Baseball’s Professional Development License (PDL) on Tuesday. Under the new PDL system, MLB will govern all aspects of MiLB moving forward. MiLB clubs were given a Feb. 10 deadline to accept the terms of the PDL.

“We are so excited to sign the PDL and formally accept the Texas Rangers invitation to become their new Triple-A affiliate,” Express President Chris Almendarez said. “We have an outstanding history with the Rangers organization and can’t wait to see the next wave of talent come through Round Rock.”

In December, the Express shifted back to the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers after the Houston Astros announced a move to Sugar Land in November.

Round Rock was the Rangers’ highest MiLB affiliate from 2011-18 before they moved affiliation to Nashville two years ago.

The Express will hold a press conference with Ryan Sanders Sports & Entertainment CEO Reid Ryan, Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez and additional guests at 12 p.m. Tuesday through Zoom.