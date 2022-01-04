Round Rock beats Westwood to stay unbeaten in district play

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Even if their team height doesn’t reach the level of the Westwood Warriors, the Round Rock Dragons stood the tallest in Tuesday night’s 25-6A matchup. Round Rock defeated Westwood 65-58 in the Warriors home gym.

It was a close first quarter, with Round Rock holding a narrow 19-18 lead at the end of the first period, but the second quarter saw more scoring from the Dragons as they took a six point lead into halftime.

The second half provided more of the same, despite a valiant effort from Westwood’s Zach Engels, who scored 22 points.

The Dragons were just too much to handle for the Warriors and several players had outstanding efforts for Round Rock.

Jae’lyn Brooks, a 6’4 guard who is the younger brother of the Houston Rockets Armoni Brooks, scored 17 points for the Dragons.

However, the leading scorer was Jason Ward, who knocked down several key three pointers to lead the way with 20 points.

Round Rock guard Reese Miller added 17 points, including a three pointer near the end of the game that pretty much sealed the deal for the Dragons.

Round Rock improved to 2-0 in 25-6A play, while Westwood dropped to 1-1.

