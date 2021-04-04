Round Rock 10-year-old finishes 8th at Drive, Chip & Putt national finals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (KXAN) — Round Rock’s Ava Frazier started strong and finished eighth at the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals from Augusta National Golf Club Sunday morning.

The Drive, Chip & Putt competition is a fairly new endeavor for youth golf, but it’s already a prestigious opportunity. Created in partnership with the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association and the PGA of America, golfers from 7 to 15 years old competed in four age groups in the three facets of the game for the right to call themselves No. 1 for the year.

Only 80 total players were invited to compete at Augusta National — 10 boys and 10 girls from each age group.

Frazier, a 10-year-old from Round Rock, was one of 10 finalists, competing in the 7-9 age group on Sunday. At least for this year, the age groups were based off how old the competitor was when they qualified for the event — not their current age.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the originally scheduled 2020 National Finals were postponed, and the national finalists were invited to compete in the 2021 championship event.

You can read more about Frazier’s journey to the Drive, Chip & Putt finals here.

