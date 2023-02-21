AUSTIN (KXAN) — A foot injury kept Texas point guard Rori Harmon out of the team’s first five games of the 2022-2023 campaign. During that time, the proverbial light bulb lit up in her head.

“Something clicked,” said sophomore guard Rori Harmon. “And [I] was like Zach [Zillner], we’re going to have to be a little more serious with me doing recovery.”

Since returning from the injury, Harmon has been a model of consistency. She’s averaging nearly 39 minutes a game in Big 12 play. That type of work on the court requires a lot of dedication off it.

Texas guard Rori Harmon drives up court during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 66-61. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“Rori [is] the same person you see on the court,” said Zack Zillner, the Texas women’s basketball sports performance coach, about Harmon in the training room. “She’s tough and tenacious. Anything to get that one percent better.”

“He’s always willing to do what I’m asking,” said Harmon about Zillner. “He’s not just like, ‘do this, do this.’ He’s doing what I need and what I feel like would help me in the long run.”

Zillner and Harmon work together often. Finding an extra 30 minutes in her day to get mobility and strength training is not easy with class and practice, but Harmon knows how vital it is.

“If I’m not even hurt or I don’t feel bad at all, just to continue to do recovery so my body starts to feel progressed and I can get ready for the long run,” Harmon said.

Playing 40 minutes a game often is especially tough for someone tasked with as much on both ends of the floor as Harmon. During games, Zillner sits on the end of the bench and keeps a watchful eye on the star point guard.

“Hey, take a sip of water, Gatorade,” said Zillner about what he tells Harmon during games. “We’re constantly watching her to see how much she’s moving during the game just because she’s asked to do a lot on the offensive end and especially on the defensive end.”

Harmon and the Longhorns have the biggest game of their season coming up Saturday in Norman. At 1 p.m., Texas will battle Oklahoma, the team it’s tied with atop the Big 12 standings.