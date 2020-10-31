Rookie Cowboys quarterback starting against Eagles in important NFC East matchup

(Nexstar) — It hasn’t happened often in the 60 years of the Dallas Cowboys, but, on Sunday, a rookie quarterback will start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rookie Ben DiNucci was pressed into service after the team’s backup quarterback veteran Andy Dalton suffered a concussion in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. Dalton didn’t practice this week, pushing DiNucci into action for his first NFL start.

Dalton may potentially return in week 9 if he’s able to clear concussion protocol.

Who is Ben DiNucci?

DiNucci is a Pennsylvania native, who played two seasons for James Madison University. DiNucci started 29 games for the Football Championship Subdivision program, leading the nation in completion percentage in 2019. He also finished with the second most single-season passing yards in James Madison history last year.

DiNucci didn’t have much of a chance in his limited opportunities against the Washington Football Team on Sunday. DiNucci only attempted three passes, completing two for 39 yards.

Cowboys broadcaster and former quarterback Babe Laufenberg looks at rookies starting at QB and what you should expect from DiNucci.