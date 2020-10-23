Roof closed at Rangers ballpark for World Series Game 3

CORRECTS DATE TO MONDAY, OCT. 19, 2020 – The Tampa Bay Rays practice at Globe Life Field as the team prepares for the baseball World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The roof at Globe Field will be closed for Game 3 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The commissioner’s office says it made the decision because of a forecast of cooler weather and the possibility of rain. The game-time temperature is forecast to be about 51 degrees. The roof at the new $1.2 billion home of the Texas Rangers had been open for the first two games.

The temperature was 82 degrees when Tuesday’s opener began and 81 degrees when Game 2 started Wednesday night.

Austin Barnes is back behind the plate to catch Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler in Game 3 of the World Series. Will Smith is moving from catcher to designated hitter in place of A.J. Pollock, who is out of the lineup. Joc Pederson has been inserted in left field, Chris Taylor shifts from left field to second base and Kiké Hernández is out of the lineup.

Tampa Bay is going with the same lineup and batting order as in its Game 2 win that tied the Series at one game apiece.