Rodney Terry returning to Texas to join Chris Beard’s staff — a look at UT’s assistant coaches

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Chris Beard has lured two assistant coaches away from head coaching jobs to join his staff at Texas. On Tuesday, Rodney Terry wrote on his Twitter page that he is stepping down from his job as head coach at UTEP to join Beard’s staff.

“Ultimately, the University of Texas Austin, Chris Beard and the opportunity to return home were the impetus behind this decision,” Terry wrote.

Terry was 37-58 in his three years at UTEP. Prior to that job, Terry was head coach at Fresno State for seven seasons where he led the Bulldogs to a 126-108 record.

In January 2020, Terry spent two days in a Miami hospital for anaphylactic shock. The coach recovered, but, at the time of the incident, was listed in critical but stable condition.

Terry was an assistant at Texas from 2002-2011 under Rick Barnes where he was instrumental in recruiting 10 McDonald’s All-Americans while he was in Austin.

Terry is a 1990 graduate of St. Edwards’s University. He began his coaching career at Angleton High School (his alma mater) and then moved to the college ranks with stops at Baylor (1996-1998) and UNC Wilmington (1998-2002).

Terry joins a staff with Chris Ogden who left his head coaching job at UT Arlington to return to Texas and Ulric Maligi, who was on Beard’s staff at Texas Tech the last two seasons.

The only name on the official Texas Basketball web page is head coach Chris Beard.