Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. dismissed from playoff bubble for rules violation

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 01: Danuel House Jr. #4 of the Houston Rockets reacts during the second half of their game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on November 01, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

(KXAN) — The NBA has sent Houston Rockets sixth man Danuel House Jr. out of the playoffs bubble after violating the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

House had an unauthorized guest in his hotel room for multiple hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to a statement from the NBA on Friday.

The statement added that no other players or staff were found to have had contact with the guest or were involved in the incident.

House “is leaving the NBA campus and will not participate with the Rockets team in additional games this season,” the statement reads.

House, a Texas A&M product, hasn’t played in the past two games of the team’s second round series with the Los Angeles Lakers. This season, House averaged 10.5 points and four rebounds a game, predominately coming of the bench for the Rockets.

The Rockets have lost three straight games in its second round series with LA, trailing the Lakers 3-1. The Rockets and Lakers will play game five Saturday at 7 p.m.